Memphis Police Chief talks fighting crime, recruiting officers, and erratic drivers

"There will be increased enforcement as it relates to the erratic driving on our city streets, but it won't be targeted towards broken taillights,” said Chief Davis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' top cop went one-on-one with reporters Wednesday, unveiling some of her future plans to reduce crime in the city.

Chief Cerelyn CJ Davis hopes to bring back some retired officers back to the force to assist with crime fighting. She also told reporters under a pilot program they have eliminated one of the police shifts at two precincts to adjust staffing levels for busier parts of the day.

The department is also looking at streamlining hiring procedures, coming up with innovating ways to address root causes of crime, and looking at ways to improve how excessive force and officer complaints are handled.

Davis went on to say that the department is planning to spend more time enforcing laws for reckless and erratic driving, and less time on non-moving violations.