MPD: child accidentally shot themself in Bethel Grove area

Officers said just before 2 p.m. they were on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue, just south of Lamar Avenue.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a child accidentally shot themself Friday afternoon in the Bethel Grove area.

Officers said about 1:55 p.m. they were on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue, just south of Lamar Avenue.

Investigators said they found the child shot. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A couple hours later, police said the shooting was a "self-inflicted accidental shooting."

Police have not said if anyone will face charges in the shooting.

