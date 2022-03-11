MPD: child accidentally shot themself in Bethel Grove area

Officers said just before 2 p.m. they were on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue, just south of Lamar Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a child accidentally shot themself Friday afternoon in the Bethel Grove area.

Officers said about 1:55 p.m. they were on the scene of a shooting in the 2600 block of Kimball Avenue, just south of Lamar Avenue.

Investigators said they found the child shot. The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A couple hours later, police said the shooting was a "self-inflicted accidental shooting."

Police have not said if anyone will face charges in the shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at W/B I-40 and Danny Thomas east of the intersection. One male was exported to ROH in critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 11, 2022