Police said murder suspect took off with 6-year-old after shooting girlfriend

New details are emerging in the June 30, 2022, murder in Cordova. Byron Pipkin was arrested the next day after barricading himself in a hotel room.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging after police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend before barricading himself in a hotel room.

Shelby County deputies arrested and charged Byron Pipkin, 33, with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm and existing arrest warrants.

It all began about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane. According to the police affidavit, witnesses saw Marquicha Thomas, 28, and Pipkin arguing in the garage of their home. The witnesses told police they saw Thomas run out of the garage, and Pipkin shoot her. They said she collapsed, and Pipkin dragged her back into the garage.

According to the report, investigators said Pipkin went inside the home and told a 6-year-old inside to leave with him. As the two left, police said Pipkin called 9-1-1, telling dispatchers he was following a suspect who shot his girlfriend, and giving them another man’s name. They said Pipkin dropped the child off at another home and took off.

According to the affidavit, detectives determined Pipkin was actually the shooter. They found him the next day, on Friday, July 1, at the Economy Inn hotel at 2344 Ketchum Road in Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where they said Pipkin had barricaded himself inside a room. Negotiators were on scene and were able to get Pipkin to surrender.