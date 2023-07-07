Memphis police search for suspects after deadly double shooting

MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. Thursday in the 2500 block of Smith Ridge Cv., not far from Hawkins Mill Rd.

MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 9 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2023, in the 2500 block of Smith Ridge Cv., not far from Hawkins Mill Rd. They found two people shot. Police said one person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, the other died at the scene.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They said the male suspects ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.