MPD investigating after multiple cars burglarized in one night

Memphis police say six cars were broken into within 15 minutes by the same three people.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, the Memphis Police Department said three men burglarized eight different cars in one night.

Memphis police said they responded to multiple car burglaries on Summer Avenue and Poplar Avenue business lots. The men were driving a dark gray or bronze Infiniti SUV, according to MPD.

At 4:40 pm, the suspects burglarized a car at Floor & Décor, police said. The suspects broke the rear window of the vehicle but did not steal anything, according to MPD.

Five minutes later, at 4:45 pm, officers said the suspects burglarized a car outside At Home on Summer Ave. The suspects broke a window and stole a backpack.

At 4:50 pm, officers said the men burglarized a car at Rio Grande and were seen with weapons. They broke a window but did not take anything.

At 4:55 pm, the suspects burglarized three cars at Northern Tool, according to Memphis police. The suspects broke windows on the vehicles and stole two backpacks, power tools and a handgun.

According to MPD, after the 15-minute spree of burglaries, the suspects later burglarized two more cars at 584 Mendenhall Road at Malco Paradiso at 11:25 pm. They broke the windows of the vehicles but did not take anything.

Memphis police said the suspects were a Black male, 18-20 years old, wearing a black hoodie and jeans, a Black male, 18-20 years old, wearing a black t-shirt and blue pants and a Black male, 18-20 years old, wearing a black hoodie.

MPD said they have not made any arrests, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.