Memphis Police Department's SCORPION unit takes aim at high crime areas of the city

MPD's New SCORPION UNIT Launched! The men and women of the Memphis Police Department’s newly formed SCORPION Unit are preparing to hit the streets today for the first time. SCORPION is an acronym for The Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. The unit is comprised of four teams of officers whose primary focus will be violent crime reduction and the saturation of hot spot areas throughout the city. Here is a short video clip of the unit having roll call and preparing to go out for duty.