Memphis Police detain one person after double shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said one person has been detained after two people were shot Tuesday morning in Whitehaven.

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 4600 block of N. Mill Port, near Mill Branch and E. Shelby, about 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2023. They found two people shot. Both were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical and on non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but one person was detained.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.