Memphis Police investigate double shooting at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman and man were shot in Frayser Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Madewell in the Greenbrier Apartments just after 1 p.m. They found both a woman and man shot.

The two were taken to Regional One Hospital, the woman in critical and the man non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.