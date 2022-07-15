x
Crime

Memphis Police investigate double shooting at Frayser apartment complex

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Madewell in the Greenbrier Apartments just after 1 p.m.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman and man were shot in Frayser Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Madewell in the Greenbrier Apartments just after 1 p.m. They found both a woman and man shot.

The two were taken to Regional One Hospital, the woman in critical and the man non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

