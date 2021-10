Police said one man was found shot to death, and another man and woman were rushed to the hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a family fight may have led to a deadly triple shooting near the airport.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 3600 block of Brompton Thursday. They found a man and woman shot, and both were rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators said a second man was found, and he died at the scene.

They said it appeared that the shooting happened after some sort of altercation between male relatives.

No one has been arrested.