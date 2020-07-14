x
crime

Memphis Police find man shot at gas station at Getwell and American Way

Victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition Monday night
MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition Monday night after being shot.

Memphis Police responded to the scene at the Circle K BP gas station at Getwell and American at about 7:30 Monday night. It is not known if the victim was shot there or drove to that location just south of I-240.

Police do not have any suspect information as of now. If you have details that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips are confidential and you could earn a cash reward.

