Man killed in early morning shooting along Summer Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly shooting early Saturday morning near Berclair.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting at Vaughn Road and Summer Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. They found a man shot in a Ford Taurus. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a second person in the car was not injured.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They said the suspects took off in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.