Memphis Police asking for help in three hit-and-run cold cases

Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate several hit and run cold cases.

MPD posted three different hit and run crashes to social media Tuesday, asking for any information on the cases, which have yet to be solved.

Investigators said about 10:15 p.m. on June 9, 2022, officers responded to a pedestrian crash at Knight Arnold Rd. and Ridgeway Rd., near the Ridgeway Townhomes & Apartments. They said a driver in a dark-colored four-door sedan with dark tinted windows was eastbound on Knight Arnold when the car struck a teenage boy, then took off. The boy was critically injured. Police said the car may have heavy front-end damage.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2022, officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the 4200 block of American Way, west of Cherry Rd. They said a driver struck a man then took off eastbound on American Way without stopping to help. The man was killed in the crash. Investigators said the driver was in a black 2017 or 2018 pick-up truck.

Just before midnight on Nov. 16, 2022, MPD officers responded to a crash involving a bicyclist on Ridgemont Ave. between New Allen Rd. and Bacon Rd. Investigators said the bicyclist was riding on Ridgemont when he was hit and critically injured by a white Infiniti G37 going westbound. Police said the suspects took off running from the scene westbound on Ridgemont towards the Keystone Landing Apartments.