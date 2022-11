MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Hickory Hill store overnight.

MPD officers were called to the AutoZone in the 5900 block of Winchester Road about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday. They found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information about suspects.