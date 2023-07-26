Memphis Police search for answers after man shot near Alta Vista area

Memphis Police officers responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Willow Wood Ave. near Boone St. just after 9 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday morning near the Alta Vista area.

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 2300 block of Willow Wood Ave. near Boone St. just after 9 a.m. on July 26, 2023. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information on this shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.