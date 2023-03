MPD officers were called to the 2900 block of Farrisview Blvd. just south of I-240 about 5 a.m. Friday about a vehicle fire.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are searching for answers after a person was found dead in a vehicle fire Friday morning.

MPD officers were called to the 2900 block of Farrisview Blvd. just south of I-240 about 5 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, about a vehicle fire. Investigators said a person was found dead inside.

They don’t yet know what caused the fire or if the person died in the fire or was killed another way.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.