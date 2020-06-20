Memphis Police investigate second interstate shooting in less than 24 hours

Lanes along I-55/I-240 are shut down as police investigate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating the second interstate shooting in less than 24 hours.

Police say the shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. at I-55 and I-240. They say a man in a grey Chevy HHR shot at a woman after she reportedly cut him off in traffic.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, and is now listed as non-critical. No one else in her car was injured.

Two lanes of traffic along northbound I-55/I-240 are shut down as police investigate.

This all comes after a woman was shot along I-240 at Mt. Moriah Thursday night. Police say it happened about 10:15 p.m. Police say the woman told them an unknown suspect shot at her.

She went to St. Francis in a private vehicle, then was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. There’s no suspect information.