Memphis police investigate string of racists messages left for Memphis NAACP

The Memphis Chapter of the NAACP said they received threating calls containing racial slurs.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis police are investigating after the Memphis NAACP received a string of threatening phone calls and racist messages.

When workers at the Memphis branch answered the phone, racial slurs were yelled at them.

Now they want the caller to be held responsible.

“He used of course a lot of derogatory remarks or words that were directed towards us or whatever and then I really just disregarded it and then a couple of days later we received another call,” said Vickie Terry, the executive director of the Memphis NAACP.

Terry said the threatening calls started two weeks ago.

She explained a man called last Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and then Monday, speaking directly to the office manager.

THREATENING CALLS: The Memphis chapter of the NAACP started receiving racist phone messages two weeks ago — nearly each voicemail containing the n-word. The chapter’s executive director filed a police report. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/48QjDLjlTl — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) November 7, 2020

“He was saying the n-word and other words to go with that. So he told her that there were too many blacks here.”

That's when Terry took action, looking up his number and dialing back.

“I called him back and I was surprised when he answered," recalled Terry. "He started his tirade again using these words and I said well you know that I am going to report this to the police.”

She did just that, filing a police report November 2nd. Officers researched that the number came from Lexington, Kentucky.

Terry said police are looking into the possibility of the number having a false area code.

Officers completed an extra sweep of the NAACP building, and added security for Election Day.

“I just didn’t know what this person was capable of doing," said Terry. "I think it’s a sick individual that will call and continue to call, harass you and leave messages like that.”

Terry added that the over-the-phone encounters are not distracting the NAACP from its purpose.