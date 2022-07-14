x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One killed in triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill

Memphis Police have not said what led to the shooting.
Credit: Destina - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill.

Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom, south of Winchester Road. They found three people shot. All three were taken to Regional One Hospital, where one man died from his injuries.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

RELATED: Former Tipton County deputy and friend indicted in scheme to buy seized car

RELATED: MPD investigating deadly shooting near UofM

RELATED: Accused Memphis carjacker used fake police lights to lure in victim, MPD says

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

What are Memphis police's policies to de-escalate armed suspects?