One killed in triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly triple shooting overnight in Hickory Hill.
Officers were called to the scene about 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Apple Blossom, south of Winchester Road. They found three people shot. All three were taken to Regional One Hospital, where one man died from his injuries.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.