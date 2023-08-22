x
Crime

Memphis Police investigate after woman shot near New Chicago area

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Breedlove St., not far from Chelsea Ave.
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday morning near the New Chicago area.

MPD officers responded to the shooting about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 22, 2023, in the 1100 block of Breedlove St., not far from Chelsea Ave. They found a woman shot, and she was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. 

