MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an adult and a child were shot in Whitehaven Saturday.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Graceland Drive about 5:15 p.m. When they arrived, they learned two victims had been taken to Methodist South by private vehicle.

Investigators said an adult is in critical condition. A juvenile, whose age has not been released, is in non-critical.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

@ approx. 5:15 pm, ofcrs responded to a shooting @ 4243 Graceland. Upon arriving on the scene, ofcrs found that 2 victims had been shot & taken to Methodist South by prvt. vehicle. One victim, adult, is in critical condition. A 2nd victim, juvenile, is in non-critical condition. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 24, 2021