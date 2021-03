It happened about 5:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Treasure Island in southeast Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed Thursday morning.

It happened about 5:00 a.m. in the 2800 block of Treasure Island, not far from Mendenhall and Meadowlake in southeast Memphis. Police said they found one man shot.

The man was taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.

Police have not released information on a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

At 5:11 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2818 Treasure Island. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 25, 2021