Memphis police investigating after shots fired along I-240 Thursday morning

Police say the suspect's vehicle struck another car before the shots were fired.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they say shots were fired along I-240 Thursday morning.

Officer responded to a call about a crash about 6:40 a.m. along westbound I-240 near Getwell. Police say a driver in a white four-door Taurus with drive-out tags was driving erratically and struck another vehicle.

Investigators say at that point, someone in the Taurus fired shots into the air and as the driver sped away.

No one was hurt.