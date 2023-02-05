Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a man was shot and killed Sunday morning.
MPD said the incident took place shortly after 10 a.m. on Mill Stream Drive. This is near the Mill Creek Apartments. MPD said the man died at the scene. Police said he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.