Memphis Police arrived on scene shortly after 9 p.m. after a body was found.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating what led up to a body being found in the area of Memphis International Airport Thursday.

MPD says officers are on the scene of a man-down call at Holmes Road and Swinnea Road.

A victim was found dead on the side of the road. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be a homicide.