Memphis Police investigating after man shot near Frayser-Raleigh area

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Ridgemont near New Allen Rd. just after 1:30 p.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot Monday afternoon near the Frayser-Raleigh area.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Ridgemont near New Allen Rd. just after 1:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.