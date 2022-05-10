x
Crime

Memphis Police investigating after man shot at Raleigh convenience store

Investigators determined the man had been shot in the 3500 block of Ridgemont at the Raleigh Quick Stop.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot at a Raleigh convenience store.

Officers were called about a shooting just before 2 p.m. in the 4200 block of Windmere Rd. When they got there, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in extremely critical condition.

Investigators determined the man had been shot in the 3500 block of Ridgemont at the Raleigh Quick Stop.

Police have not released information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

