Memphis Police investigating after man walked into a S. Third store saying he had been shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man walked into a store and said he had just been shot.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of S. Third just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators said the victim had walked into a store there and said he had been shot. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The victim told police the suspects were women in a small white sedan, but no other description was available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.