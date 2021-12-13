x
AMBER Alert issued for missing teen believed to be kidnapped

If you have information about 17-year-old Barbara Sanders or 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller, call MPD at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1800-TBI-FIND.
Barbara Sanders and Lafayette "Lucky" Miller

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing 17-year-old girl who police said left with a man who "forced himself on her".

Investigators said Barbara Sanders and another 17-year-old left with 39-year-old Lafayette "Lucky" Miller around 11 p.m. Sunday night. 

Memphis Police said "Lucky" forced himself on Sanders when the three went into a business. The other teen was able to get away and call police early Monday morning.

Sanders has a ponytail with gold tips, double nose piercing, has "Gwen" with a rose tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black tights, and black/pink/white Nike shoes.

"Lucky" Miller is around 5'7" with a black beard.  He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray jogging pants, and was armed with a small handgun.

If you have information about 17-year-old Barbara Sanders, call MPD at 901-545-2677.

