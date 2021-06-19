Memphis Police are investigating early morning shooting in southwest Memphis

Originally, police were called to I-240 and Getwell about the shooting, but they later determined it happened on New Horn Lake Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday morning in southwest Memphis.

Officers said they were originally called to a shooting at I-240 and Getwell about 1:00 a.m. Saturday. They found a man shot and he was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

Investigators said they later determined the shooting did not happen along the interstate, but instead in the 3100 block of New Horn Lake, near W. Brooks Road.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.