x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Memphis police investigating multiple overnight shootings

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH with tips.
Credit: Björn Wylezich - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Memphis Police Department are busy investigating multple shootings from overnight.

The first shooting happened at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday at a Whitehaven motel, located at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd.  A man was shot and killed.  A woman was detained.

At 12:47 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in South Memphis where a man had been shot at 583 South Parkway.  He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

And just before 4:00 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at 1492 Maplewood in North Memphis.  A man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you have information about any of these shootings call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Chattanooga shooting leaves 3 dead and 14 injured, police say