Memphis police investigating multiple overnight shootings

Anyone with information should call (901) 528-CASH with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Memphis Police Department are busy investigating multple shootings from overnight.

The first shooting happened at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday at a Whitehaven motel, located at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd. A man was shot and killed. A woman was detained.

At 11:42 pm on June 7, 2022, officers responded to 3524 Elvis Presley Boulevard on a shooting. One male was pronounced deceased on the scene. One female was detained. Call 901-528-CASH w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/eYHwSECTpV — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022

At 12:47 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in South Memphis where a man had been shot at 583 South Parkway. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 12:47 am, officers responded to a shooting at 583 South Parkway. Officers located a male victim who was transported critical to ROH. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/GVpPuoPnA4 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022

And just before 4:00 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at 1492 Maplewood in North Memphis. A man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

At 3:47 am, officers responded to a shooting at 1492 Maplewood. The male victim arrived at 2248 Chelsea Avenue and was transported critical to ROH. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/DlRZSulM2t — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 8, 2022