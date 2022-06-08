Memphis police investigating multiple overnight shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives with the Memphis Police Department are busy investigating multple shootings from overnight.
The first shooting happened at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday at a Whitehaven motel, located at 3524 Elvis Presley Blvd. A man was shot and killed. A woman was detained.
At 12:47 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in South Memphis where a man had been shot at 583 South Parkway. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
And just before 4:00 a.m. officers were called to a shooting at 1492 Maplewood in North Memphis. A man was shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
