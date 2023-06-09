Memphis Police investigating string of overnight shootings that killed 1, injured 3 others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still looking for suspects in separate shootings Thursday night, after one person was killed, and three others injured, in a span of five hours.
Memphis Police said the first shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Holmes Street near the Chickasaw Country Club.
One man was found dead, and a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.
Then, at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
The final shooting happened at 3:07 a.m., where officers responded to the scene at the 3000 block of Knightway Road. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one person was detained.
No suspects have been arrested at this time, and officers are investigating each shooting.
Anyone with information on these shootings should call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.