Memphis Police investigating string of overnight shootings that killed 1, injured 3 others

The three separate shootings happened within five hours of each other Thursday night, Memphis Police said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are still looking for suspects in separate shootings Thursday night, after one person was killed, and three others injured, in a span of five hours.

Memphis Police said the first shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of North Holmes Street near the Chickasaw Country Club.

One man was found dead, and a woman was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Then, at 3:01 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at Raleigh Millington Road and Egypt Central Road. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The final shooting happened at 3:07 a.m., where officers responded to the scene at the 3000 block of Knightway Road. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and one person was detained.

No suspects have been arrested at this time, and officers are investigating each shooting.