Memphis Police investigating critical shooting near Grahamwood and Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was shot Monday morning in the area near Grahamwood and Highland Heights.

MPD officers responded to a call about a shooting about 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, in the area of Macon Rd. and Wayne Ave. They found one person shot, and the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and said there was no information on suspects so far.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.