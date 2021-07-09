Memphis police investigating shooting outside Midtown restaurant

Shots were being fired between people in two vehicles outside the Cook Out restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after people in two vehicles were shooting at each other Friday outside the Cook Out restaurant in Midtown Memphis.

Memphis police say, officers heard gunshots around 1:20 a.m. at 1463 Union. Officers saw two vehicles were seen speeding away from the scene. They were able to get behind a black Infiniti that drove to Methodist University Hospital. In that car was a shooting victim.

While at the hospital, officers received a shooting call at I-40 and Madison involving an Infiniti

It was determined that both scenes were connected.

