Memphis Police searching for answers after man shot early Monday in Frayser

MPD officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of Medford Cv. near Frayser Blvd. and North Watkins about 3:15 a.m. Monday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was shot early Monday morning in Frayser.

Memphis Police officers responded to the scene in the 3300 block of Medford Cv. near Frayser Blvd. and North Watkins about 3:15 a.m. Monday, May 8, 2023. They found on man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting and there is no information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.