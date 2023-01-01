x
Memphis Police issue a city watch for endangered and missing teenager

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have issued a city watch for a missing and endangered teenager as of Dec. 31. 

Clairese Melton, 15, was last seen on Friday night around 9 p.m., according to MPD. She reportedly threatened to harm herself before leaving 3800 Block Marion Avenue, which is in the U of M area near Park Avenue Hospital and Pete and Sam's restaurant. 

She is 5 foot and 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 120 pounds, according to MPD. She was wearing a pink and white jacket and riding a turquoise bicycle, according to MPD. 

Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is asked to contact Memphis Police at (901) 545-2577. 

