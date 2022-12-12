Memphis Police looking for suspects after liquor store break-in caught on video

Memphis Police said the suspects stole more than $10,000 in two different robberies, also responsible for robbing a gas station Sunday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after they were caught on video breaking into an Orange Mound liquor store early Sunday morning.

On December 11, 2022, at 12:50 am, officers responded to Gordon's Liquor store at 1781 Prescott Road regarding a burglary.

Officers viewed the security footage from outside of the store, saying four suspects broke the front door using a sledgehammer and entered the business.

The suspects stole multiple cases of alcohol before fleeing the scene in two different black Infinities.

These suspects also robbed a gas station earlier that morning.

At 12:20 am, the same suspects went to the BP Gas Station at 3727 Watkins Street and broke into the store.

The value of the items taken in both burglaries is more than $10,000.