Crime

Memphis Police looking for suspects after liquor store break-in caught on video

Memphis Police said the suspects stole more than $10,000 in two different robberies, also responsible for robbing a gas station Sunday morning.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for suspects after they were caught on video breaking into an Orange Mound liquor store early Sunday morning.

On December 11, 2022, at 12:50 am, officers responded to Gordon's Liquor store at 1781 Prescott Road regarding a burglary. 

Officers viewed the security footage from outside of the store, saying four suspects broke the front door using a sledgehammer and entered the business. 

The suspects stole multiple cases of alcohol before fleeing the scene in two different black Infinities.

These suspects also robbed a gas station earlier that morning.

At 12:20 am, the same suspects went to the BP Gas Station at 3727 Watkins Street and broke into the store. 

The value of the items taken in both burglaries is more than $10,000.

Memphis Police said to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH with any information about the two burglaries. 

