Crime

Memphis police looking for suspect of Cordova shooting

An incident took place near the Villas at Cordova apartment complex on the 8400 block of Prestine Loop, according to MPD.
One victim was found dead on the scene of a Cordova shooting and another was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

The incident took place near the Villas at Cordova apartment complex on the 8400 block of Prestine Loop, according to MPD. 

There is no suspect information at press time and this is is an ongoing incident, according to MPD. 

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips. 

