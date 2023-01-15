Memphis police looking for suspect of Cordova shooting

An incident took place near the Villas at Cordova apartment complex on the 8400 block of Prestine Loop, according to MPD.

One victim was found dead on the scene of a Cordova shooting and another was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

At 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block Prestine Loop. One shooting victim was deceased on the scene. One shooting victim was xported to ROH non-critical. No suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/yGnnzCdcs9 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 15, 2023

There is no suspect information at press time and this is is an ongoing incident, according to MPD.