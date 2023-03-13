Memphis police looking for 4 shoplifters possibly connected to Ulta robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) has stated that a shoplifting at the Ultra Beauty on 4572 Poplar Avenue took place on March 10.
Officers said they responded after a woman walked into the store and begun putting various cosmetic products and kits into a white shopping basket.
The woman walked out of the business and passed the last point of sale without paying for the merchandise, which totaled to $12000, according to MPD.
Three additional people also stole from the store around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to MPD. They took nearly $2,500 worth of items combined.
Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left.