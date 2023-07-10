Memphis police looking for man who robbed 3 fast food restaurants in about two hours

Business Robbery Suspect Taco Bell 3569 Democrat Road Report #2307004388ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Friday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 11:14 pm, a lone male robbed the Taco Bell at 3569 Democrat Road through the drive-thru window at gunpoint. The male placed the handgun to the victim’s side and demanded money from the register. The male fled with cash from the business. McDonald’s 6050 Winchester Road Report #2307004386ME On Friday, July 8, 2023, at approximately 11:28 pm, the same male suspect robbed the McDonald’s at 6050 Winchester Road through the drive-thru window at gunpoint. The male pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded money from the register. The male fled with cash from the business. McDonald’s 3845 East Shelby Drive Report #2307004425ME On Saturday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 1:24 am, the same male suspect robbed the McDonald’s at 3845 East Shelby Drive through the drive-thru window at gunpoint. The male placed the handgun to the victim’s chest and demanded money from the register. The male fled with cash from the business. No arrest has been made. These are ongoing investigations. The video and a photo are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.