Memphis police looking for smoke shop burglars

Help Needed Identifying Burglary Suspects Buzzin Smoke Shop 6196 Macon Road Report #2303003595ME MEMPHIS, TN – On March 8, 2023, officers responded to a burglary at Buzzin Smoke Shop. Video surveillance showed a dark colored Nissan Altima pull onto the lot and three males exited the vehicle. The males broke the front glass door and stole several vapes and cartridges from inside. Investigators need your help in identifying the individuals responsible for this burglary. Please seenthe video(s) attached and photo(s) in the comments. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, In