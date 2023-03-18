Memphis police looking for smoke shop burglars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Buzzin Smoke Shop, located on Macon Road near Shelby Farms, was the victim of a burglary, according to MPD.
Police said they need the public's help in identifying those responsible for the crime. Video surveillance showed a dark-colored Nissan Altima pull onto the lot as three men exited it, according to MPD.
Several vapes and cartridges were stolen from inside the store after the front glass door was broken into, according to MPD.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.