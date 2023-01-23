x
Memphis police looking for suspect of Parkway Village shooting

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Credit: Photo by Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said they are looking for the suspect of a shooting that took place in the 3500 block of Bishops gate.

MPD said on Jan. 23, that shortly before 8 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Winchester and Clark. One man was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

There was no suspect information given to police, according to MPD. 

