Memphis police looking for suspects after two separate deadly shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were two separate shootings early Saturday and that a dead man was found at each scene.

Forty-seven minutes after midnight officers responded to a call at St. Elmo Avenue and Coral Drive, according to MPD. There, in North Memphis, officers said they found an unresponsive man in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead, according to MPD.

On 3.18.2023, at 00:47 AM, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call at St. Elmo Ave & Coral Dr. Officers found an unresponsive male in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 901-528-CASH w/ tips. pic.twitter.com/3uKNKp6vHS — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 18, 2023

MPD said another incident took place downtown — in the 200 block of Chelsea. Officers again found a man who was pronounced dead, according to MPD. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.