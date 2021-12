Two unknown black men entered the McDonald's on Jackson Ave with handguns and demanded money from the register. There were no injuries, but suspects fled the scene.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have responded to a robbery at the McDonald's on Jackson Avenue.

Two unknown black males were armed with handguns as they entered the business and demanded money from the cash register. After taking the money, the suspects fled on foot and possibly left in a tan Chevy Suburban.

There were no injuries and this is an ongoing investigation.