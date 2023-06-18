x
Memphis police looking for shoplifting suspects who stole children's clothes

Three women stole over $1,000 worth of clothes from the children's department at the Macy's in Wolfchase Galleria Mall.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for three suspects whole stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Macy's in Wolfchase.

Friday, three women entered the Macy's at 2700 North Germantown Parkway. The three women were all caught on camera with multiple articles of children's clothing.

According to MPD, the women stole over $1,000 from the Macy's children's department. No arrests have been made yet.

If you recognize any of the suspects or have any other information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could be eligible to receive a $1,000 reward.

