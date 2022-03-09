Man detained after shooting forced brief lockdown at South Memphis school

Investigators said a man is detained after another man was found shot and critically injured along Aste Street near AB Hill Elementary School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man is detained after shooting that forced a lockdown at a nearby school.

Officers were called to the shooting Wednesday morning in the 1300 block of Aste Street near Olive Avenue, which is just east of AB Hill Elementary School. Investigators said a man was found shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A man was detained at the scene. Investigators have not said what led to the shooting.

Police said AB Hill was placed on a brief lockdown during part of the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.