Memphis Police say man was going more than 100 mph before deadly crash on I-240 in April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged in a deadly crash along I-240 earlier this year that killed a man who had pulled over after being involved in another crash.

Martavious Washington is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and failure to exercise due care.

Officers said they were called to the scene early in the morning on April 25, 2021, along I-240 at Getwell Road. According to the police affidavit, Tremaine Williams and his girlfriend were disabled on I-240 after being involved in a previous crash. The girlfriend told investigators she and Williams were talking back and forth, asking of each other were okay, when about a minute later another vehicle “driving recklessly” slammed into them head on. Memphis Police said Williams was ejected from his car and killed on impact.

Investigators said Washington was driving the white 2016 Ford Mustang that slammed into Williams’ car. According to the affidavit, police were able to download CDR - crash data retrieval – information with a warrant and found Washington’s Mustang was going more than 105 miles per hour just seconds before the crash. They said at the point of impact, he was speeding at just over 86 miles per hour. The posted speed in that area is 55 miles per hour.

Washington has been arrested and bond is set at $75,000. He is due in court on November 12, 2021.