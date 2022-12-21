MPD: Suspects wanted after being caught breaking into car, then striking officer while getting away

MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022, while on patrol in the Poplar Plaza shopping center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three men they said were caught breaking into a car, then crashing into several other cars and striking an officer with a car door before getting away.

MPD said officers were flagged down about guys breaking into a Dodge Charger about 3 p.m. Dec. 19, 2022, while on patrol in the Poplar Plaza shopping center near Highland and Poplar Ave. Investigators said the officers found the Charger and spotted one man near the car and another in a bright red shirt and face mask climbing out the passenger side window.

Investigators said when the officers tried to detain the suspects, they started running. MPD said as the officers followed the men, a black Nissan Maxima drove by and crashed into a gray Audi SUV. Investigators said an officer opened the Maxima’s door and tried to detain the driver, but he took off in reverse, hitting the officer with the car door.

At that point, investigators the driver kept driving in reverse, hitting another vehicle, then began speeding away through the parking lot, hitting several more cars before heading westbound on Poplar Ave.

MPD said the officer that was hit with the car door was injured. They did not release the officer’s condition.

Investigators said the black Nissan Maxima involved had been reported stolen in Olive Branch, Mississippi, earlier that same day.

Anyone with information on the suspects or where they can be found is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.