Memphis Police searching for 19-year-old they said was abducted in Binghampton

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man they said was abducted in Binghampton Monday morning.

MPD officers said Terrion Fennell was reported abducted about 11 a.m. on April 10, 2023, from the 300 block of N. Hollywood.

Investigators said the suspects were possibly in a dark vehicle, maybe a Nissan of Chevrolet.

A City Watch Alert has been issued for Fennell, who is 5'2" tall and 110 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white striped shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tillman station at 901-636-3214 or MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at 901-636-4479, or 901-636-4450, or 901-545-2677.