Memphis Police searching for suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in parking lots

Burglary Motor Vehicles 4260 Poplar (East Memphis Pet Hospital) 799 Truse Parkway (Kroger) 4720 Summer Avenue (Aldi) Report #'s 2306008705ME/ 2306008695ME/2306008733ME MEMPHIS, TN - On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, suspects occupying a dark gray Infiniti G37 burglarized vehicles on business parking lots along Poplar Avenue and Summer Avenue. At 11:15 a.m. suspects burglarized a vehicle on the East Memphis Pet Hospital parking lot located at 4626 Poplar Ave. Nothing was taken. At 11:25 a.m. suspects burglarized six vehicles on the Kroger parking lot located at 799 Truse Parkway. Burberry sunglasses and $5 in cash were taken. At 11:40 a.m. suspects burglarized five vehicles on the Aldi parking lot located at 4720 Summer Ave. A wallet and $2,500 in cash were taken. Suspect #1 (Driver) - Black man 18-20 years old dreads wearing a blue/red hoodie and jeans. Suspect #2 (Rear Passenger)- Black man 18-20 years old dreads wearing dark blue Nike hoodie and sweat pants. Suspect #3 (Front Passenger)- Black man 18-20 years old wearing a dark blue hoodie. Suspect Vehicle: Dark gray Infiniti G37 with a broken sunroof and no tags. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.”