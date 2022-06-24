Memphis Police releases shocking new video from 2021 interstate shooting

The video, released by MPD, shows the moment a shooter opened fire on a car on I-240 near Airways Boulevard in September, 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of shooting two people in a car on I-240 near Airways Boulevard in Memphis in September 2021, killing one.

On Sunday, September 19, 2021, at approximately 2:15 AM, Memphis Police officers were called to the scene of the shooting.

Upon arrival officers learned that the occupants of a white Lexus had been critically injured by gunfire that came from a light-colored SUV. Both vehicles were eastbound on I-240 between Millbranch and Airways when the shooting occurred.

The victims’ vehicle ran off the road and into the median after the shooting. The driver of the Lexus survived, but the passenger, 36, later died as a result of their injuries.

Both victims had been at the "Classic Soulz Club" located at 1027 East Brooks Road just prior to the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.